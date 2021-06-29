Delhi witnesses scorching heat as mercury soars past 42° C; no respite in coming days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mercury soars past 42 deg Celcius in Delhi

Delhi on Monday witnessed scorching heat as the mercury crossed the 42-degree mark in parts of the capital. According to the Met officials, no relief from heat is on forecast in the next 48 hours and the maximum temperature is expected to cross 43 degrees. High humidity was a factor at present and temperature was gradually rising once again after the withdrawal of a western disturbance, Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, we may see strong surface winds too, which will raise the mercury further. On Thursday, there is a chance of thundery development, but rain is expected on Friday only,” he said.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Monday – three degrees above normal. Pitampura was the hottest location in the city with a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pusa at 42.1 degrees. Gurgaon also recorded a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius. Delhi’s relative humidity, meanwhile, oscillated between 38 and 79 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Central Delhi has recorded just 8.5 mm rainfall so far this monsoon and is the second-most rain-deficient district in the country.

In India, June 1 to September 30 is officially considered the monsoon season.

Central Delhi has received only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 55.2 mm since June 1 -- a deficiency of 85 per cent.

The rain deficit in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir is the largest in the country. It has recorded 5 mm precipitation against the normal of 70.6 mm -- a shortfall of 93 per cent.

East Delhi has received 19.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 55.2 mm -- a 65 per cent shortfall. Northeast Delhi has gauged 20.7 mm rainfall, 63 per cent less than normal, and South Delhi got 22.2 mm, 60 per cent less than normal, the data showed.

