Fifty-five new cases of coronavirus have been found in Gujarat taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 241. Out of 55 new cases, 50 have been reported from Ahmedabad. As per officials, the sudden rise in the coronavirus cases has come after mass COVID-19 testing was done in the state. More to follow.

