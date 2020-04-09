We shall win this together: Modi's welcome note to Trump's Thank You!

Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi responds to Donald Trump after US President thanked India for proving hydroxychloroquine.

PM Modi has responded to President Donald Trump after he thanked India for supplying ​Hydroxychloroquine to the United States saying he fully agrees with him (Trump) that times like these when the world is facing a global crisis amid coronavirus outbreak, bring friends closer as global cooperation is needed to fight this pandemic. Modi said that the partnership between India and US is stronger than ever. United States is the new epicentre of novel coronavirus with the maximum number of cases while fatalities rate is also on the rise.

"Fully agree with you President Donald Trump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together," PM Modi tweeted

After India's supplies of the essential drug to the United States, Trump described Modi as "terrific" for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten". India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, agreed to lift the ban on the export of the medicine to the US after Trump spoke to Modi on phone last week.

"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!," Trump said in a tweet.

