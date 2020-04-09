India COVID-19 cases reach 5734; 166 deaths so far. Maharashtra, TN worst hit. Check state-wise break up

India COVID-19 cases have surged to 5,734 including 166 deaths while 473 people have recovered after getting infected with the disease as the country enters its 16th day of coronavirus lockdown. In the last 24 hours, at least 17 more deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country. The nation-wide lockdown is imposed till April 14, however, PM Modi on Wednesday suggested to opposition leaders that lifting of lockdown may not be possible as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.
In one of the fatalities due to COVID-19, a 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district succumbed to coronavirus at the Government Medical College hospital on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the infection to four in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. This is the first death in the Jammu region of the union territory as all previous three deaths took place in Kashmir. Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted that she was reported to be bedridden and suffering from arthritis. Her contacts are being traced, he added. Officials said the woman was initially admitted to a hospital with symptoms of chest pain and fever earlier in the day.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 72, followed by Gujarat at 16, Madhya Pradesh at 13 and Delhi at 9. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telengana has reported seven deaths. West Bengal and Karnataka have registered five deaths each. Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four deaths each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.
COVID-19 state-wise cases, deaths in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|348
|6
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|28
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|38
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|669
|21
|9
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|179
|25
|16
|11
|Haryana
|147
|28
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|158
|4
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|181
|28
|5
|16
|Kerala
|345
|83
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|229
|0
|13
|19
|Maharashtra
|1135
|117
|72
|20
|Manipur
|1
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|42
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|101
|4
|8
|25
|Rajasthan
|381
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|738
|21
|8
|27
|Telengana
|427
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|33
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|361
|27
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|103
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|5734*
|473
|166
ALSO READ | Class 12 girl tested coronavirus positive in Greater Noida
ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Bihar: Man with travel history to Delhi tests positive in Nawada, tally reaches 39