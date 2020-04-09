India COVID-19 cases reach 5734; 166 deaths so far. Maharashtra, TN worst hit. Check state-wise break up

Image Source : AP An Indian health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in India.

India COVID-19 cases have surged to 5,734 including 166 deaths while 473 people have recovered after getting infected with the disease as the country enters its 16th day of coronavirus lockdown. In the last 24 hours, at least 17 more deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country. The nation-wide lockdown is imposed till April 14, however, PM Modi on Wednesday suggested to opposition leaders that lifting of lockdown may not be possible as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.

In one of the fatalities due to COVID-19, a 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district succumbed to coronavirus at the Government Medical College hospital on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the infection to four in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. This is the first death in the Jammu region of the union territory as all previous three deaths took place in Kashmir. Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted that she was reported to be bedridden and suffering from arthritis. Her contacts are being traced, he added. Officials said the woman was initially admitted to a hospital with symptoms of chest pain and fever earlier in the day.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 72, followed by Gujarat at 16, Madhya Pradesh at 13 and Delhi at 9. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telengana has reported seven deaths. West Bengal and Karnataka have registered five deaths each. Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four deaths each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

COVID-19 state-wise cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 348 6 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 28 0 0 5 Bihar 38 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 669 21 9 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 179 25 16 11 Haryana 147 28 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 158 4 4 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 181 28 5 16 Kerala 345 83 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 229 0 13 19 Maharashtra 1135 117 72 20 Manipur 1 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 42 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 101 4 8 25 Rajasthan 381 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 738 21 8 27 Telengana 427 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 33 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 361 27 4 31 West Bengal 103 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 5734* 473 166

