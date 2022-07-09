Saturday, July 09, 2022
     
Gujarat: Two killed, several injured after bus carrying 50 passengers falls into gorge

Two female passengers were killed while several others were injured in after a bus carrying 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in Gujarat's Dang district on Saturday.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Ahmedabad Updated on: July 09, 2022 23:18 IST
Two female passengers were killed while several others were injured in after a bus carrying 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in Gujarat's Dang district on Saturday. 

 MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi said, "As many as 50 passengers have been rescued in the bus accident which occurred due to a tyre blast."

News agency ANI reported that police has reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway, the police informed. As many as 50 passengers have been rescued in the bus accident which occurred due to a tyre blast, said MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi.

 

