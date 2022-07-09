Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Gujarat: Two killed, several injured after bus carrying 50 passengers falls into gorge

Two female passengers were killed while several others were injured in after a bus carrying 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in Gujarat's Dang district on Saturday.

MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi said, "As many as 50 passengers have been rescued in the bus accident which occurred due to a tyre blast."

News agency ANI reported that police has reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway, the police informed. As many as 50 passengers have been rescued in the bus accident which occurred due to a tyre blast, said MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi.

