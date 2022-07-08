Jammu and Kashmir: Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Udhampur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Ten injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur, added the Udhampur CMO.

J&K news updates : Two persons were killed and 38 others got injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Keya Morh area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (July 7), said Udhampur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Vijay Basnotra.

Ten injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur, added the Udhampur CMO.

"Upon receiving the information, we immediately sent the ambulances to the spot. 10 injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur," Dr Vijay Basnotra, CMO Udhampur said.

