  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Udhampur

J&K news: "Upon receiving the information, we immediately sent the ambulances to the spot. 10 injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur," Dr Vijay Basnotra, CMO Udhampur said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Udhampur Published on: July 08, 2022 9:28 IST
Highlights

  • 2 persons were killed and 38 others got injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Keya Morh area
  • Ten injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur
  • More details are awaited

J&K news updates: Two persons were killed and 38 others got injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Keya Morh area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (July 7), said Udhampur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Vijay Basnotra.

Ten injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur, added the Udhampur CMO.

"Upon receiving the information, we immediately sent the ambulances to the spot. 10 injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur," Dr Vijay Basnotra, CMO Udhampur said. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

