Gudi Padwa celebration called off amid coronavirus scare in Maharashtra

In another step to avoid mass gatherings in order to contain the Coronavirus spread, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday called off its Gudi Padwa celebration rally for this year. This comes amid the Coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed 5,547 lives.

One of the most popular summertime festivals of Maharashtra, Gudi Pawda, is celebrated as Maharashtra new year. According to the Marathi calender, their new year starts on the first day of Chaitra.

In Sindhis, they celebrate this festival as Cheti Chand, which marks the beginning of their calendar. Manipauris celebrate it as Sajibu Nongma Panba.

In South India, the day is celebrated by making a Rangoli caled Kolamulus on the floor, putting mango leaves on the doors called toranulu and giving each other gifts and best wishes. People visit temples. Pachadi, a notable festive food is sevred on the Gudi Padwa, which consists of all the flavours: salty, bitter, sweet, sour. It is symbolic of all kinds of experiences we go through throughout the year.