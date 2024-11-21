Grand Saint Conference organised on 20th Anniversary Celebration of Akshardham Temple

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 400 sadhus, mahants, sages, and Mahamandaleshwars deliberated on true saintliness, national unity, mutual love, spirituality, and religious traditions.

Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, a global hub of Indian culture and spirituality, hosted a historic Silver Jubilee celebration for the Delhi Sant Mahamandal (National Capital Region). This event also marked the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.

The grand saint conference saw the participation of 400 sadhus, sages, and Mahamandaleshwars, who engaged in profound discussions on true saintliness, national unity, mutual love, spirituality, and religious traditions. Prominent dignitaries included Shreemahant Narayan Giri Ji (International Spokesperson, Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, Varanasi, and President, Delhi Sant Mahamandal NCR), Mahamandaleshwar Naval Kishore Das Ji, Jainacharya Lokesh Muni Ji, Mahamandaleshwar Chidanand Saraswati Ji, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Pragyanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Ramkishan Mahatyagi Ji, Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, and Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj.

The Union state minister, Harsh Malhotra and MP Manoj Tiwari also addressed the sadhu assembly.

This year is also marked for the 20th Anniversary celebrations of Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, New Delhi and this saint conference was organised as part of the year-long festivities in collaboration with the Delhi Sant Mahamandal NCR. The event was blessed by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current president of BAPS and a revered spiritual leader.

Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, the divine abode of God, is a unique amalgamation of Indian culture and spirituality. It offers visitors an opportunity to experience the power of prayer, the strength of non-violence, and the universal principles of Hinduism’s ancient traditions.

The temple reflects the vision of its creator, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose prayer, “May this Swaminarayan Akshardham inspire all to lead a life of virtue and divinity,” is embodied in every aspect of the temple. The conference reiterated his inspirational messages, “Religion is that which fosters mutual love” and “In the happiness of others lies our own,” through various discourses and lectures. Mahant Narayan Giri paid tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj in his speech.

The conference commenced with the arrival of saints, sages, and Mahamandaleshwars at the Akshardham complex at 10 AM. They were welcomed and honored with traditional Vedic rituals. The event was inaugurated with lamp lighting and Vedic chanting, which sanctified the atmosphere with purity and spiritual energy.

Eminent saints, including Pujya Dharamvatsaldas Swami, Pujya Bhadreshdas Swami, and Pujya Munivtatsaldas Swami of Swaminarayan Akshardham, along with the distinguished guest speakers, shared enlightening insights. The conference featured discussions on spirituality, asceticism, love, Indian culture, patriotism, and the importance of virtues.

The saints and sages present conveyed the message that unity, compassion, and tolerance among all sects of Sanatan Dharma are the foundation of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. They prayed for the nation to flourish in peace and harmony.

Following the conference, a new ambulance service was dedicated by the saints through a ceremonial flag-raising. This ambulance will serve the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, beginning 13 January 2025.