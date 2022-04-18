Monday, April 18, 2022
     
Govt designates Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as terrorist

Nengroo is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now "engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir", remote-controlled from Pakistan, the ministry said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 18, 2022 16:43 IST
jaish e mohammad
Image Source : PTI

Govt designates Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as terrorist

The Union home ministry on Monday announced that it has designated banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)'s dreaded commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as a terrorist. He was designated so, for his involvement in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the Union Territory.

Nengroo is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now "engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir", remote-controlled from Pakistan, the ministry said.

In view of the danger that Nengroo poses to the security of India and in order to deter him from perpetrating terror acts, he has been designated as a terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the ministry said.

(With PTI Inputs)

