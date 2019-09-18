Image Source : FILE Govindacharya writes to SC on live streaming of Ayodhya case

RSS ideologue Govindacharya has shot off a letter to the Supreme Court Secretary General about live streaming of the Ayodhya case in the apex court.

K.N. Govindacharya has requested the Secretary General to immediately submit a report on live streaming or audio recording, as directed by the Chief Justice's Bench on September 16 this year. This comes after the Supreme Court set a deadline for the decades-old dispute.

"The hearings have now gone on for 25 days, and are expected to continue up to October 18, as per the schedule given by the parties. In the remaining days, the Muslim side is expected to finish their arguments, with both sides giving their presenting their cases. Thus, it is clear that a substantial portion of hearings still remains", he said.

Moving a step forward, Govindacharya expressed confidence that once live streaming starts, the practice will continue in other key hearings of national importance as well. "Once the pilot project is started on Ayodhya matters, I hope it would also cover other matters of national importance".

For live streaming, he has suggested Doordarshan or the top court's own camera system. He has given details of US Supreme Court system, which can be followed by the Indian Supreme Court for audio recording and transcript. For recording, no change in Supreme Court rules are required, according to the RSS ideologue.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya dispute: What has happened so far

ALSO READ | Ayodhya hearing: SC says conclude all arguments by October 18, allows mediation