Govind Mohan, senior IAS officer, takes charge as Union Home Secretary | Know more about him

Govind Mohan, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, officially took charge as the new Union Home Secretary on Thursday. He succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla, whose five-year term ended. Mohan, previously serving as Union Culture Secretary, has a background in engineering from Banaras Hindu University and a PG Diploma from IIM Ahmedabad. His appointment to this critical position follows his tenure as an Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry.

Vast experience in government service

Mohan brings extensive experience from both state and central government roles. Known for his diligence and expertise, he has previously served the Home Ministry as an Additional Secretary, handling key divisions, including those related to Union Territories. His track record during the COVID-19 pandemic as the government's key officer in implementing protocols and coordinating with states has been commendable.

Immediate challenges and responsibilities

One of Mohan's first major tasks as Home Secretary will be to ensure peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, working closely with the Election Commission. The elections are scheduled to begin on September 18. In his previous role as Union Culture Secretary, Mohan successfully led significant government initiatives such as the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga movement', which celebrated India's 75 years of independence and promoted national pride.

Legacy of initiatives

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga movement', job opportunities were created for thousands of women in self-help groups (SHGs) involved in flag production to meet the massive demand. As Home Secretary, Mohan is expected to bring the same level of commitment and effectiveness to his new role, steering the Ministry through its critical responsibilities.

