Chandrayaan-3's historic landing celebrated on India's inaugural National Space Day

India is celebrating its first-ever National Space Day on August 23, 2024, to honour the successful landing of ISRO's Vikram Lander from the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which occurred on the same date in 2023. This historic event highlights India’s advancements in space exploration and the significance of space science and technology in national progress.

Chandrayaan-3's success: A landmark achievement

On August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander made a successful soft landing on the Moon, making India the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first to do so near the Moon's southern pole. The Pragyan Rover was also successfully deployed, and the landing site was named 'Shiv Shakti' point. This achievement has been commemorated by designating August 23 as National Space Day.

Theme and celebrations

This year’s National Space Day theme, "Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga," is being celebrated at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with live streaming on ISRO’s platforms. The event includes high-profile sessions, interactive exhibitions, and major announcements regarding India's space achievements. "Space on Wheels," mobile exhibitions, will tour educational institutions across the country to raise awareness of ISRO’s contributions.

ISRO Chairman Somanath’s praise for PM Modi’s leadership

ISRO Chairman S Somanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in advancing India’s space sector through key policy reforms. He emphasised that PM Modi's leadership has been instrumental in implementing policies that have driven India's space success.

Inspiring the next generation

National Space Day also features educational initiatives, including a quiz for students on space-related topics, underscoring India’s commitment to fostering interest in space science among young minds. The day’s celebrations reflect India's ongoing dedication to leveraging space technology for societal advancement and inspiring future generations.

