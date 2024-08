Follow us on Image Source : X/ @SECYCULTUREGOI Govind Mohan is a senior IAS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday appointed Govind Mohan as the next Union Home Secretary. He is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Sikkim cadre. Currently, he is working as a secretary at the Ministry of Culture. Mohan will succeed Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the Home Ministry.

More details to be added