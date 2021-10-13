Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Government withdraws stringent curbs for UK nationals coming to India

Revised guidelines that were issued on October 1 for UK nationals coming to India, now stand withdrawn as govt issues new notification to abide by earlier guidelines that were issued on February 17, 2021. With this, UK nationals won't have to adhere to stringent curbs as they come to India.

On October 1, the Centre had decided to impose reciprocal travel curbs, including mandatory quarantine, for travellers arriving from the UK. The stringent rules were applicable from October 4 for all UK nationals arriving in the country, irrespective of their vaccination status.

This comes shortly after the UK decides to scrap tough Covid-19 quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations, including India.

In an official memorandum issued on October 11, the health ministry said that based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival issued on February 17 shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the UK.

Earlier this month, India had said that all British nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

India's had made this announcement after the UK recognised Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India but retained the 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated travellers from India.

