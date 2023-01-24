Government calls all-party meeting on January 30 ahead of Budget Session of Parliament: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI All-party meet ahead of Parliament session

The government called an all-party meeting on January 30 ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, said news agency ANI quoting sources on Tuesday. The Union Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on February 1,

Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6

The Budget session will commence on January 31 and will continue till April 6, with a break between February 14 and March 12.

It will be the 259th session of Rajya Sabha and 11th session of the 17th Lok Sabha. "The Eleventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Tuesday, the 31st January, 2023.

Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 6th April, 2023," a Lok Sabha secretariat notification said.

A similar statement from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said the President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Tuesday, the 31st January 2023 at New Delhi and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, the 6th April 2023.

Parliament's Budget Session will begin from 11 am on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 at 11 am on Wednesday, the 1st February, 2023.

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers.

"In order to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare their Reports, the House will adjourn on 13th February, 2023 to meet again on 13th March, 2023," the Lok Sabha statement said.

"Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess.

Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget and other items.

"During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/Departments," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted.

