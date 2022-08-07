Goods train derails on Delhi-Rohtak railway line

Sunday, August 07, 2022
     
DSP at Government Railway Police in Hisar, Gurdial Singh said that the restoration work is likely to get completed by Monday afternoon.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2022 23:19 IST
A coal-laden goods train derailed near Rohtak's Kharawar railway station on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic on the route, efforts to restore which will continue overnight, police said.

The incident occurred on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line.            

DSP at Government Railway Police in Hisar, Gurdial Singh told PTI that the restoration work is likely to get completed by Monday afternoon.            

Earlier in the day, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI that the goods train was coming from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak when the incident occurred in the morning.          

"It was laden with coal which spilled on both sides of the tracks. After the incident rail traffic was affected on the route," Kumar said. A portion of the rail track where the incident occurred was also damaged, he said.

The cause behind the incident will be investigated by the Railway authorities, Kumar said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. "Work to clear the track is going on a war footing. Cranes and other heavy machinery has been deployed at the site. Nearly 150-200 railway workers and officials are working at the site," the DSP added.

