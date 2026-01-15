Goods train derails near Kavali station in Nellore, damages track and disrupts rail movement | VIDEO A goods train derailed near Kavali Railway Station in Nellore district, leading to track damage and slight delays in train movement. Two wagons went off the rails while the train was travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati. Railway officials quickly began restoration work to normalise services.

Nellore:

Rail traffic in Nellore district faced a brief disruption on Thursday after a goods train derailed near Kavali Railway Station. The incident occurred when the train was en route from Vijayawada to Tirupati. According to initial information, two wagons went off the track which caused damage to the railway line.

Train services affected on the route

Following the derailment, the movement of several trains on the busy route experienced slight delays. Railway teams closely monitored the situation to ensure passenger safety while diversions and temporary slowdowns were put in place.

Following the incident, Railway officials and ground staff immediately reached the location to assess the damage and start early restoration efforts. Track repair and clearance operations were launched on priority to resume normal services as quickly as possible, officials said.

Simlar incident in Bihar last month

In a similar incident last month, eight wagons of a goods train derailed in Bihar's Jamui district, causing disruption of railway services on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route. No casualties were reported, officials said. An Eastern Railway official had said that an inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the accident. The accident took place between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division of Eastern Railways around 11.25 pm on Saturday. It had resulted in the disruption of the movement of around two dozen trains overnight, causing inconvenience to passengers.

