22 killed as construction crane falls on passenger train in northeastern Thailand A construction crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed on a moving train in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 22 people and injuring more than 30. The train derailed and caught fire, prompting a major rescue operation.

Bangkok:

In a tragic accident in northeastern Thailand, at least 22 people were killed after a construction crane working on an elevated high-speed railway project collapsed onto a moving passenger train, leading to a massive derailment and fire. As per details, the train was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province when the incident occurred which triggered chaos on the tracks, leaving rescuers scrambling to save lives.

Train derails and catches fire

According to the Public Relations Department of Nakhon Ratchasima, the crane crashed directly onto the train mid-journey, causing multiple coaches to derail before bursting into flames. Four bodies were immediately recovered from the site while rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Over 30 passengers have sustained injuries, though the exact number of people on board is still unclear, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Rescue efforts underway

Authorities stated that the fire has been brought under control. Search and rescue teams are currently combing through the mangled compartments to locate passengers who may still be trapped inside the train. Emergency workers, firefighters and police personnel have been deployed in large numbers as officials work to understand the full scale of the tragedy. The cause of the crane collapse is yet to be determined and an investigation is expected to begin soon, as per officials.