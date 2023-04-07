PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, says 'He withstood pain and suffering...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday, saying that the Lord withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion.

He further remembered the pain and suffering that the Lord had to face.

PM Modi took to Twitter to praise the Lord and his sacrifices. He said, "Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with."

"He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people, " he further added.

Other leaders on Good Friday

Several other leaders took to Twitter as well to remember the sacrifice of the Lord.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote "May this Good Friday fill every heart with love, peace and compassion."

