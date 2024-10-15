Goldy Brar to Arsh Dalla: Check list of gangsters running syndicate from Canada with help of local goons

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar

Gangsters in Canada: As India-Canada relations hit a new low following the recent developments relating to the Canadian allegations against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a look at gangsters who are still present in Canada and are running a syndicate from Canada itself with the help of local goons and their local partners.

List of gangsters and their activities

The list names of several gangsters who have been declared a terrorist by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The list includes the names of Goldy Brar, Sandeep Singh Sidhu, Arsh Dalla, and others.

Sandeep Singh Sidhu

Sandeep Singh Sidhu alias Sunny has emerged as a significant entity involved in promoting terrorist activities in Punjab. He was in touch with Pakistan-based Lakhbir Singh Rode and other ISI operatives/officials and successfully executed a targeted killing (oct. 2020) of comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab with the help of a noted gangster Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal.

The individual, an employee of the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and recently promoted to the rank of a ‘superintendent’, is actively associated with pro-Khalistan terrorists including Lakhbir Singh Rode, USA-based Gurjot Kaur (highly radicalised pro-Khalistan operative claims herself as widow of Pak-based KLF chief Harmeet Singh alias Happy alias PHD, now deceased) and also with Pak-ISI officers.

Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla

He is involved in many cases of targeted killings, extortion and terrorist activities and is proscribed under UAPA as a designated terrorist. His associates had, shot dead Manohar Lal s/o Asaram, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower (November 2020). He was also involved in hatching a conspiracy to kidnap and kill Shakti Singh, another Dera Sacha Sauda follower.

In a Facebook post, he had taken responsibility for the murder of Paramjeet Singh, 45, an electrician from Bardeke village, Jagraon. Based on the interrogation of his associates, he is an expert in radicalisation and motivating the youth to commit terror/crime in India, in association with the wanted terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (now dead). He also uses Facebook for recruiting and instigating youth to participate in his criminal/terror activities. A lookout circular has been issued against him by Punjab Police.

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang which is active in Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan. He has been involved in heinous crimes including murder, extortion and targeted killings. and provides support from Canada in the form of finances, weapons, hideouts and vehicles that are used in criminal activities.

A red corner notice has been issued against Brar by Punjab Police since June 10, 2022. He is involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala and youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehlwan. On (29.05.2022), he took responsibility for assassinating Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab through a Facebook post.

Further, he took the responsibility of Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh, who was shot dead on 06.04.2022 after a group clash outside a university in Punjab’s Patiala. He had also conspired and executed the targeted killings of dera sacha sauda follower Pardeep Singh on 10.11.2022.

Similarly, Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing of gangster Harjit Singh Penta in Moga in April 2022. His associates shot dead Gurlal Singh alias Pehalwan (district president and youth Congress zila parishad member and associate of Bambiha gang) outside Binu Goyal Immigration Centre, Jubli Chowk, Faridkot to avenge the death of his cousin Gurlal Brar.

Charanjit Singh alias Rinku Randhawa alias Rinku Bihla

Charanjit Singh alias Rinku Randhawa alias Rinku a gangster and pro-Khalistan radical is involved in more than twenty-five (25) criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar (now dead), operation head of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), along with Vikramjeet Singh and Rinku Bbihla formed a group of pro-Khalistan radicals in Punjab (India) to carry out targeted killings in India.

He is an aide of Arshdeep Singh and helps criminals to flee India. A lookout circular has been issued against him by Punjab Police since 10.06.2021.

Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge

Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge is the brother of gangster Gagan Judge (in jail) of the Jaipal Bhullar gang. He is involved in about 10 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. He radicalises youth and lures them to carry out targeted killings.

A lookout circular has been issued against ramandeep singh since 01-04-2021. He is also a co-accused in the murder of a dera follower in 2020 and the attack on a priest in Phillaur in 2021.

Lakhbir Singh alias Landa

He is involved in more than thirty (30) criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. He was instrumental behind carrying out two RPG terror attacks I.E., one on Punjab Police headquarters, Mohali, Punjab on 09.05.2022 and another on Sirhali police station, Punjab on 09.12.2022.

NIA had announced a reward of rs. 15 lakhs in lieu of any information that leads to his arrest. A Facebook profile named after Landa Harike took responsibility for the killing of Sudhir Suri.

A lookout circular has been issued against him by Punjab police since 09-06-2021. Harpal Singh @ Bhalla, an accused who was involved in the planting of an ied device under the car belonging to Dilbag Singh, si of cia staff was in touch with Landa.

Lakhbir Singh Landa took responsibility for the murder (Oct 12, 2022) of shopkeeper Gurjant Singh in the border district of Tarn Taran through his alleged Facebook account. Lakhbir Landa through a FB post on October 27, 2021, also tried to threaten law enforcement agencies.

Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla

Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla is a wanted gangster in Punjab, India. He is involved in about eight (08) criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

He is also associated with pro-Khalistan activities and was a close associate of pro-Khalistan terror operative Hardeep Singh Nijjar (now dead), operation head of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He had uploaded a post that Budda would kill sacrilege accused Mahindra Singh in Nabha jail; he was later killed.

