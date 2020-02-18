Image Source : FILE GoAir Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight engine catches fire, all passengers safe

The right engine of Ahmedabad to Bengaluru GoAir flight suspected to have suffered foreign object damage (FOD) awhile take-off. In a statement on Tuesday, GoAir said that the right engine of the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight suffered damage, which resulted in a small fire.

All passengers and crew are safe.

"The aircraft is being towed off the runway after which passengers will be deplaned. At GoAir, safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and the airline sincerely rergrets any inconveience caused to its passengers," the airline said in a statement.

The airlines added that no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary and that the passengers will be deplaned after the aircraft is towed off the runway.