Goa's new airport to be commissioned by August 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa CM Sawant said that the airport project has faced a time and cost escalation due to "restraint by courts and pandemic", but the airport will be commissioned by August 2022.

The first phase of Goa's upcoming Mopa international airport will be commissioned by August 2022, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Sawant also said that 34.24 percent of the airport project work has been completed by June 2021.

"The development of greenfield international airport at Mopa in Pernem taluka is in progress and the first phase is expected to be commissioned by August 2022," Sawant said in a written reply to a question from BJP MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar.

"The physical progress achieved till June 30 2021 is 34.24 percent," Sawant also said.

To another question by another BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate, Sawant in his written reply said that the airport project has faced a time and cost escalation due to "restraint by courts and pandemic".

"The initial estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,900 crore and the same is revised to Rs 2,615 crore," Sawant said.

ALSO READ | Parents must introspect why teenagers hang out on beaches at night: Goa CM

Latest India News