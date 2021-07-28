Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Parents must introspect why teenagers hang out on beaches at night: Goa CM

The parents of teenagers need to introspect as to why their wards hang out on the state's beaches after dark, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Sawant was responding to accusations levelled by the Opposition MLAs, who had alleged a breakdown in the law and order situation in Goa after two minor girls were allegedly raped on the popular Colva beach in South Goa on the night of July 24.

"Ten children went for a party on the beach. Out of the 10, six returned home. The remaining four, including two boys and two girls, stayed on the beach the whole night. When a 14-year old girl spends the night on the beach, the parents too have to introspect, they too should be taking care," the Chief Minister said in his reply to a calling attention motion moved during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the state Assembly.

"It is also our responsibility. Just because children are not listening (to their parents), we cannot leave all the responsibility to the police," Sawant said.

Four persons, namely Asif Hateli, 21, Rajesh Mane, 33, Gajanand Chinchankar, 31, and Nitin Yabbal, 19, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape incident.

The Opposition, meanwhile, slammed the Chief Minister's comment on the rape issue.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said that Goa's brand image should be that anyone is safe to travel in the state till late into the night.

"That should be Goa's brand image. As a Home Minister, you should say 'we are so safe, you can travel at night. Nothing will happen'," Sardesai said.

