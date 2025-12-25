Saurabh Bhardwaj, other AAP leaders booked over 'Santa Claus pollution' video The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmed Khan on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmed Khan on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

According to the complaint, on December 17 and 18, 2025, these leaders posted a video on their official social media accounts. The video is related to a political skit performed in Connaught Place. The video depicts Santa Claus—a sacred and revered religious and cultural symbol for the Christian community—in a humorous and derogatory manner.

The video shows Santa Claus collapsing on the street and being used as a prop to convey a political message. Furthermore, the video mocks Santa Claus by showing a fake CPR being performed on him, thereby disrespecting Saint Nicholas and the sanctity of the Christmas festival.

According to Delhi Police, publicly ridiculing a religious symbol is a violation of Section 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Delhi Police has registered a case under the relevant sections, and the investigation is underway.

"I request that an FIR be registered immediately against Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmad Khan under the aforementioned sections of the BNS. Given that Christmas celebrations are imminent, I urge you to direct the offenders to remove this offensive content immediately to prevent the escalation of communal tension and further injury to our religious sentiments," the complainant said.

