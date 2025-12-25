OTT releases this week [December 24–27, 2025]: Stranger Things 5 Vol 2 to Baahubali Epic From Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 to Baahubali: The Epic, here’s the complete list of new movies and shows releasing on OTT platforms this week.

New Delhi:

Looking for something new to watch this week? Well, this week, a variety of films and shows across different genres are going to be available on OTT platforms. From Hindi dramas and thrillers to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films and Hollywood television series like Stranger Things Season 5 volume 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment streaming right to your screens.

Let's take a look at the new films and shows that you can stream this week.

New OTT releases this week in India

Middle Class - December 24

Rajini Gaang - December 24

Andhra King Taluka - December 25

Baahubali: The Epic - December 25

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - December 26

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 - December 26

Revolver Rita - December 26

Naagin Season 7 - December 27

OTT release this week: Hindi movies

1. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri and tells the story of a powerful politician who falls for a superstar. Viewers can stream it on the Zee 5 platform from December 26, 2025, onwards.

OTT release this week: Tamil movies

1. Revolver Rita

Release platform - Netflix

The film is written and directed by JK Chandru and features Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar and others in key roles. The film follows the story of Rita whose peaceful life in Pondicherry is disrupted when her family gets caught up in gang violence. The film can be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages on Netflix from December 26, 2025.

2. Middle Class

Release platform - Zee 5

Munishkanth and Vijayalakshmi's family drama Middle Class was released on the Zee 5 OTT platform on December 24, 2025. The film is directed by Kishore Muthuramalingam and showcases the daily lives of a middle-class family.

3. Rajini Gaang

Release platform - Prime Video

M Ramesh Baarathi's directorial Rajini Gaang is a story of a couple who rush into marriage using a stolen sacred necklace. This move causes a supernatural possession. It was made available on Prime Video on December 24, 2025, and if you like horror thrillers, then you can watch this movie online.

OTT release this week: Telugu movies

1. Andhra King Taluka

Release platform - Netflix

Mahesh Babu P's Telugu film Andhra King Taluka starring Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse which hit the screens on November 28, 2025, is now available to stream on OTT screens. The 2-hour and 43 minute long film can be streamed on Netflix platform.

2. Baahubali: The Epic

Release platform - Netflix

The remastered version of SS Rajamouli's two epic sagas including Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), finally made its way to the digital screens. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathayaraj, Anushka Shetty's film is available to stream on Netflix.

OTT release this week: Malayalam movies

1. Paradise

Release platform - Netflix

Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran starrer Paradise is available to stream on the Netflix platform. The film is written and directed by Prasanna Vithanage.

Whereas the film's screenplay is written by Anushka Senanayake.

