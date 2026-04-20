Goa named best small state for fastest Ayushman Bharat approvals in 2025-26

Panaji:

Goa has been recognised as the Best Performing Small State in Pre-Authorisation Approval Turnaround Time (TAT) under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) for the financial year 2025–26. The award was announced during the National Health Authority's Chintan Shivir in Pune, highlighting the state’s efficiency in delivering timely and transparent healthcare services.

Under AB PM-JAY, a total of 18 awards were conferred across various performance parameters to recognise excellence among States and Union Territories. Uttarakhand (Large State), Goa (Small State), and Jammu & Kashmir (UT) were awarded for best performance in Pre-authorisation Approval TAT (Overall), while Odisha (Large State), Nagaland (Small State), and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT) were recognised for Pre-authorisation Approval TAT under Portability.

Shining example of the Goa Model

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane termed the recognition a testament to the "Goa Model" of healthcare, emphasising accessibility, affordability and speed. He said the achievement reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring quality treatment for all, particularly the most vulnerable, in line with the principle of Antyodaya.

In a post on X, Rane said, "Goa has once again made the nation proud. Being recognised as the Best Performing Small State in Pre-Auth Approval TAT (Overall) under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY for FY 2025–26 is a shining example of the Goa Model of healthcare — accessible, affordable, transparent and timely healthcare for all."

This honour reflects our commitment to Antyodaya, ensuring that the last person in the queue receives quality treatment with dignity and speed. With 12,991 pre-authorisation cases processed efficiently, Goa has shown how sensitive governance and strong systems can directly improve lives," he added.

Goa enrolled 41,098 eligible families

The recognition comes after Goa had already achieved 100% registration coverage under Ayushman Bharat, enrolling all 41,098 eligible families. The state has steadily strengthened its health infrastructure, including expanding medical college facilities, to ensure that cashless treatment reaches patients quickly and without unnecessary delays.

Officials attribute the success to a mix of digital efficiency, streamlined systems, and responsive governance. NHA CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal had noted at the event that states must innovate according to their capacity, and Goa has clearly done so in the small-state category.

The recognition underscores how focused governance and technology-driven processes can help even smaller states set national benchmarks in public healthcare delivery.