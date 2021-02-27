What Ghulam Nabi Azad said on whether he will join BJP after PM Modi's praise | Exclusive

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in an exclusive conversation with India TV on Saturday raised the issue of the party as well as the opposition becoming weak. He also shared views on other pressing issues within the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad and other veteran Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar earlier in the day had highlighted that Congress was becoming weak during Shanti Sammelan in Jammu.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Exclusive | Top Points

Speaking to India TV, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Congress has become weak. Not in the past decade, but it has weakened over several decades.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said he will tour the country to strengthen the party once again.

Azad also mentioned that there is no strong opposition in the country right now. An opposition that can counter the government, so, therefore, he will work to strengthen the opposition.

There are many parties in the opposition, but the present government isn't scared of anyone.

Congress has utilised me a lot, now maybe they wanted to try new people.... that is a nice thing... Ghulam Nabi Azad said while responding to another party's leader remark who said Congress should have used his (Ghulam's) experience.

There are only two things in democracy... Government and opposition... and right now there is no opposition.

Responding to whether G23 will launch another political outfit or will he join BJP especially after PM Modi praised him in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "late and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also praised me many times in the Parliament but that doesn't mean I will join BJP."

Earlier in the day, Congress 'G-23' dissenters including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, others gathered in Jammu during the Shanti Sammelan event.

The leaders raised a common concern of the Congress party becoming weak over the times and that it was time to focus and strengthen it.

Praising and paying tribute to one of Congress' stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently exited from the Rajya Sabha, Kapil Sibal said, "What is the real role of Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab? A person who flies an aircraft is an experienced person. An engineer accompanies him to detect & repair any malfunctioning in the engine. Ghulam Nabi ji is experienced as well as engineer."

"The truth is that we see Congress party getting weak. That is why we have gathered here. We had gathered together earlier too and we have to strengthen the party together."

