Ghaziabad Police pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

On the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ghaziabad Police on Friday paid tribute to them. The Police Line, Ghaziabad distributed torches and cycles to the village guards. The officials also distributed blankets to the sanitation workers.

Updated on: October 02, 2020 14:22 IST
Blankets were distributed among the sanitation workers

IPS officer Kalanidhi Naithani pays tribute to Bapu

The police officials gave cycles and torches to village guards 

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani also tweeted the photos of the event. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri Ji. He spoke about the principles of the two who devoted their lives to the welfare of the country. He also shared a video message on social media on the birth anniversary of the two greats.

