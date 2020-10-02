Ghaziabad Police pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

On the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ghaziabad Police on Friday paid tribute to them. The Police Line, Ghaziabad distributed torches and cycles to the village guards. The officials also distributed blankets to the sanitation workers.
SSP Kalanidhi Naithani also tweeted the photos of the event.
देश के दो महानायकों महात्मा गांधी जी और शास्त्री जी के आदर्शों को आत्म समाहित करते हुए नमन— Kalanidhi Naithani IPS (@ipsnaithani) October 2, 2020
"आज दिनांक 2 अक्टूबर को ग्राम प्रहरीयों को साइकिल व टॉर्च वितरित किए गए और स्वच्छता अभियान को बल देने वाले स्वच्छता कर्मचारियों को पुलिस लाइन गाजियाबाद में कंबल देकर सम्मानित किया गया..." pic.twitter.com/jDJG6G91yU
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri Ji. He spoke about the principles of the two who devoted their lives to the welfare of the country. He also shared a video message on social media on the birth anniversary of the two greats.