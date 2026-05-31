Gen NS Raja Subramani takes charge as India's new CDS, outlines vision for armed forces

New Delhi:

General NS Raja Subramani on Sunday (May 31) assumed charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), with his key priorities expected to include implementing the military theatre commands plan and strengthening synergy among the three armed services.

General Subramani succeeded Anil Chauhan, who completed his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday.

Innovation in thought and action will drive our capability development: CDS

After assuming office, CDS Subramani underscored his vision for a modernised and resilient military, stating that "innovation in thought and action" will drive the capability development of India's Armed Forces.

Addressing the media after assuming charge, the newly appointed CDS emphasised that collaboration between various sectors and the research ecosystem will be the key enabler for modernisation.

"Innovation in thought and action will drive our capability development. Greater collaboration between the military, the industry, academia, startups and the research ecosystem will be the key enabler for modernisation. Our Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," General Subramani said.

He also assured the country of the military's unwavering commitment to national defence, stating, "I assure the citizens of India that the Armed forces will continue to serve the nation with dedication, courage, honour, and professionalism."

General Subramani expressed his gratitude to his predecessors for laying a strong foundation. "I express my sincere gratitude to late General Bipin Rawat and General Anil Chauhan, my illustrious predecessors, for their exemplary leadership and contribution in this journey," he noted.

The CDS further reiterated that the human resource component of the military--spanning active personnel, veterans, and military families--remains at the core of his administration's priorities. "We acknowledge the courage and professionalism of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors. Their training and welfare will be our foremost priority. We hope we pay homage to our brave hearts whose valour, sacrifice and dedication to the nation continue to inspire us. We are committed to the welfare of our veterans and Veer Naaris," the CDS asserted.

About Gen Subramani

Gen Subramani, widely regarded as an expert on Pakistan and China, was serving as the Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) before taking over as Chief of Defence Staff. He retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year.

As CDS, Gen Subramani's primary responsibility will be to push forward the military theatreisation plan through the creation and implementation of integrated theatre commands aimed at enhancing joint operations among the three services.

During his distinguished military career spanning more than four decades, he served in a wide range of operational environments and held several key command, staff and instructional appointments. He served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and earlier as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command from March 2023 to June 2024.

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