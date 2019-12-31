Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Chief of Army Staff

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane to take over charges as the new Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday, leading the 1.3 million-strong force. Naravane, who is currently serving as vice-chief of the army. After his appointment as next Army chief Lt Gen MM Naravane said, ""It is an honour to be given this responsibility."

In his 37 years of service, Lt Gen Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front. He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and had served as India's defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

