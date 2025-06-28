Gautam Adani attends Jagganath Rath Yatra in Puri, prepares prasad for devotees The Adani Group is supporting pilgrims and local authorities throughout the nine-day festival, which attracts millions of devotees to the coastal city.

Puri:

Industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani along with his wife Priti Adani on Saturday visited the temple town of Puri in Odisha and took part in the revered Lord Jagganath Rath Yatra, the 9-day festival which began on Friday. Adani and his wife also offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple and offered seva at the at ISKCON Kitchen Puri where 'prasad' and meals are prepared for thousands of devotees attending the Rath Yatra.

The Adani Group has launched its 'Prasad Seva' initiative to provide clean and nutritious food to devotees participating in the Rath Yatra at Puri.

Earlier, Gautam Adani expressed his gratitude for being part of the sacred occasion, stating that the 'Adani family' felt blessed to serve during the event.

“By the infinite grace of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji, we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve during the sacred Rath Yatra of Puri Dham. This divine journey, commencing today, is that sacred moment when the Lord himself comes among his devotees to bless them with his darshan. It is not just a journey, but a sublime celebration of devotion, service, and surrender,” he shared on X.

"On this auspicious occasion, the Adani family is fully dedicated with utmost sincerity and reverence to serve millions of devotees. With the resolve that every devotee receives clean, nutritious, and lovingly served food, we have initiated the 'Prasad Seva' in Puri Dham," he added.

The industrialist called the opportunity to serve during the Rath Yatra in Puri a “matter of immense pride," adding, “I pray that the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji remains upon us all forever. Serving humanity is serving the Divine, and service itself is spiritual practice."

Adani Group's 'seva' initiative

As part of this year’s Rath Yatra, which began today in Puri, the Adani Group has launched a large-scale seva initiative to support both pilgrims and frontline officials.

This year's effort includes the distribution of nearly 4 million free meals and beverages, with dedicated food counters offering clean, nutritious meals. In addition, beverage stalls across the city are providing cool drinks to help people cope with the Odisha heat.

The initiative also extends to logistical and safety support, with the provision of jackets, raincoats, caps, umbrellas, and fluorescent safety vests for municipal workers and devotees. Volunteers are assisting in beach clean-up drives, especially targeting plastic waste, and lifeguards from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha are receiving direct support. Official volunteers are also being given free T-shirts for ease of identification.

The Adani Group's seva is being carried out in collaboration with the Puri district administration, ISKCON, and several local volunteer organisations. The initiative is part of the Group’s broader engagement in Odisha through the Adani Foundation, which is active in areas such as rural healthcare, school infrastructure, and livelihood development. The Group considers this service a continuation of India’s enduring tradition of public spirituality.