Gauhati High Court put a stay on Wrestling Federation of India elections scheduled for July 11

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gauhati High Court put a stay on WFI election

WFI election: The Gauhati High Court on Sunday put a stay order on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for July 11. The High Court stayed the elections on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.

Earlier, on June 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel had rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state organizations presented their arguments in a hearing seeking voting rights. The elections will be held for various positions within the WFI, including the president, senior vice-president, four vice-presidents, secretary-general, treasurer, two joint secretaries, and five executive members.

In its petition filed against the WFI, IOA ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, the Assam Wrestling Association said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted one "despite a recommendation made by the then WFI Executive Committee at WFI's General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.

The petitioner contended that unless their body is affiliated to the WFI, and they can nominate their representative to the electoral college, the election process should be stalled.

The court directed the respondents -- WFI ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry -- that till the next date is fixed for hearing they should not proceed with the elections of the Executive Committee of the WFI. The court fixed July 17 as the next date for the hearing.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News