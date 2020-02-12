Image Source : INDIA TV Gargi College Sexual Harassment: Ten arrested by Delhi Police, interrogation underway

Delhi Police has arrested 10 persons in Gargi College sexual harassment case. Over 11 police teams have been formed and they are working on all aspects of the case. Those arrested are being interrogated by the police. Gargi College is an all-woman college in New Delhi that saw a horrific incident of mass molestation on February 6.

On February 6, several students were groped, molested and assaulted during their Annual fest. The alleged that several outsiders broke down their gates and entered their college. Students and teachers posted on social media about the incident. As per their posts, during the college festival, 'Reverie', around 6:30 pm on February 6, groups of unruly, drunk men mobbed the entrances of the college and forced their way in.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has issued an advisory asking its colleges to ensure safety of women employees and students, days after alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College.

The university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campuses, the university said in the advisory issued by proctor Neeta Sehgal on February 10.

"You are requested to take immediate steps to review the status of safety and security of female in your colleges, and accordingly prepare plans to strengthen their safety and security in consultation with the stakeholders, law enforcement agencies and social organisations working in the field," the advisory to college principals said.

(With PTI inputs)

