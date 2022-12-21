Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Gangsters-terrorist nexus case: NIA conducts raids in Haryana, recovers illicit weapons and ammunition

Gangsters-terrorist nexus case: In an ongoing crackdown against the gangsters-terrorist nexus, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches in Haryana and recovered large quantities of illicit weapons and ammunition.

According to reports, the agency conducted searches at two locations in Sirsa to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad.

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in the month of August this year.

This was the fourth search by the NIA

The latest (4th) round of searches is part of the NIA crackdown on top gangsters and their weapons suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab.

Joint Searches, along with Haryana Police, were conducted on the intervening night of December 20-21 at the premises of Chhotu Bhaat of Chautala village in Sirsa as well as Jagga Sarpanch Takhatmal village in Sirsa.

NIA recovers arms & ammunition during searches

During the searches, 4 illicit weapons, 1 rifle, 1 gun and 2 pistols, over a hundred pieces of ammunition of different calibres, a number of blank and fired cartridges and sharp-edged weapons were seized.

Notably, the present searches were aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of the Bambiha-led terror-criminal syndicate. According to reports, they were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab. Further, investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure, the NIA stated.

Meanwhile, the NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels, weapon suppliers, hideouts and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country.

ALSO READ: Amravati murder case: NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused in pharmacist Umesh Kolhe brutal killing

Latest India News