'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye...': Gangster Atiq Ahmed's last words before being shot dead | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gangster Atiq Ahmed's last words before being shot dead

Atiq Ahmed killed: In a shocking incident, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday night. The incident occurred when they were being escorted by police to a medical college. Moments ahead of their killing, both criminals were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical and their murder was captured on camera.

"Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)" were Atiq Ahmed's last words, when asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad's funeral, as per news agency ANI. "Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim.... (the thing is that Guddu Muslim...) were Ashraf's last words.

The shooting was caught on camera

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as media persons were following the handcuffed duo. A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son Asad was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.

At least three people, who posed as media persons, were seen firing from a close range at the duo. Police soon overpowered the assailants. They have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny, and Arun Maurya, and are being interrogated by the police.

ALSO READ: Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj; CM Yogi orders high-level inquiry | LIVE UPDATES

Case against Atiq Ahmed

It should be mentioned here that Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case. Pal, a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his Dhoomanganj residence here on February 24.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, Ashraf, Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

ALSO READ: Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot from point blank range, attack caught on camera

A police team from Uttar Pradesh brought Ahmad, who was lodged in the high-security Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, to Prayagraj on March 26 to produce him in a court in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case. On March 28, the court sentenced Ahmad and two others to life imprisonment in the kidnapping case.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News