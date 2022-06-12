Piyush Goyal pitches for permanent solution for food security with WTO DG at G33 meeting in Geneva

Follow us on Image Source : @PIYUSHGOYAL Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the G33 Ministerial meeting in Geneva.

G33 meeting: Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce & Industry Minister, on Sunday met the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Geneva, Switzerland on the sidelines of the 12th WTO ministerial meeting, pertaining to prospects of a permanent solution to public stockholding for food security.

Piyush Goyal also held talks with counterparts from developing and least developed nations including the US, South Africa Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel in Geneva.

Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal said, "Fighting for the rights of our farmers within an hour of landing @WTO, Geneva at the G33 Ministerial Meeting. Discussed prospects of a permanent solution to public stockholding for food security with DG @NOIweala and my counterparts from the developing & least developed nations."

"It is India's endeavour to work for a positive & equitable outcome to MC12 negotiations. Conveyed to her our hope that the forum will address India's concerns on issues affecting the vulnerable sections of society," he said.

"No one can pressurise today's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. We can face any challenge. We don't take any decision under pressure," the Union Minister added.

"We presented our stand while keeping in mind the fundamental principles of sustainable development goals. We raised the concern of developing and underdeveloped countries," Goyal said.

"It is clear that the two items primarily... this time... public stock holding & special safeguard mechanism... I feel it is unfortunate that in her (DG) brief comments... she referred to a decision that has been made thrice as a mere declaration & I would urge the chair to convey... that it was not a declaration but a decision that was made in 2013, 2015 & 2018 that we're sitting here to discuss...," Piyush Goyal said.

The Union Minister further said, "India has had an experience... transit from a food deficit nation to a largely self-sufficient food nation. Subsidies & other government interventions played a very important role to achieve this. All of us must work collectively... towards a permanent solution.

Piyush Goyal also raised the issue of some countries not helping less-developed nations during Covid-19.

"It's sad to see that some countries didn't help less-developed or developing nations (during #COVID19)... These countries should bow their heads down in shame for their behaviour," Piyush Goyal said in Geneva.

