G23 suggested Mukul Wasnik for Congress chief post: Source

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @MUKULWASNIK The G23 has suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party.

The Congress on Sunday had a high-level meeting where the G23 suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party. Sources stated that this suggestion was not accepted by the party workers.

Sources said, "G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted."

The source added, "Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them."

"Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," added the source.

(With ANI Inputs)

