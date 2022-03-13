G23 suggested Mukul Wasnik for Congress chief post: Source

Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2022 15:29 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/ @MUKULWASNIK

The Congress on Sunday had a high-level meeting where the G23 suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party. Sources stated that this suggestion was not accepted by the party workers.  

Sources said, "G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted."

The source added, "Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them."

"Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," added the source.

(With ANI Inputs)

