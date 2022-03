The AAP is no alternative to the BJP, which is going to be the only single viable option in Punjab in the future, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a "new political culture" in the country. Assembly poll results of five states were announced on Thursday and the BJP won Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, while in Goa, it on its own has touched the halfway mark. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory defeating the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP-led alliance. Prime Minister Modi has also broken the jinx about anti-incumbency, Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function after being asked about his party, BJP, retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.