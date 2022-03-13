COVID pandemic: India reports 3,116 new cases with 47 fatalities in single day. 

Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 38,069 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2022 9:20 IST
Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 38,069 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,850
  • India saw a total of 5,559 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,116 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 13), the country saw a total of 5,559 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,37,072.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 38,069 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,850. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,85,20,151 samples have been tested up to March 12 for COVID-19. Of these 7,61,737 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 161 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,802, while the death toll rose to 26,141.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 36,731, it said. Delhi had on Friday recorded 174 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, and zero death.

On March 5, 6 and 10 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9894 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 633 28  2303438 77  14730   1
3 Arunachal Pradesh 31 64154 296      
4 Assam 1366 716166 6639      
5 Bihar 97 818012 15  12255      
6 Chandigarh 59 90630 10  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 374 48  1137376 83  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11436   4      
9 Delhi 792 68  1835869 228  26141   1
10 Goa 99 241271 15  3830      
11 Gujarat 560 1212064 53  10938      
12 Haryana 813 46  972499 157  10586   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 437 17  279508 57  4126   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 252 29  448421 48  4749      
15 Jharkhand 245 56  429373 88  5315      
16 Karnataka 2661 141  3900963 275  40018   2
17 Kerala*** 10350 980  6443070 2037  66793 26 31
18 Ladakh 65 27882 19  228      
19 Lakshadweep 2   11348   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 678 72  1029225 145  10733      
21 Maharashtra 6725 203  7720474 525  143752   2
22 Manipur 93 134767 20  2116      
23 Meghalaya 100 19  91979 25  1587      
24 Mizoram 3352 79  216764 434  670   2
25 Nagaland 60 34630 757      
26 Odisha 867 83  1276565 163  9108   3
27 Puducherry 20 163776 1962      
28 Punjab 254 20  740696 50  17723      
29 Rajasthan 1109 183  1271498 272  9549   1
30 Sikkim 22 38635 446   1
31 Tamil Nadu 1301 160  3412491 265  38023      
32 Telangana 1064 77  785126 154  4111      
33 Tripura 3 99947 919      
34 Uttarakhand 680 428514 28  7689      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1401 96  2044930 184  23491   1
36 West Bengal 1502 40  1993681 111  21186      
Total# 38069 2490  42437072 5559  515850 21  26 47
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 5 of deaths reported on 12th Mar, + 26 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

