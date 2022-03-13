Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 3,116 new cases with 47 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 3,116 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 13), the country saw a total of 5,559 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,37,072.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 38,069 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,850. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,85,20,151 samples have been tested up to March 12 for COVID-19. Of these 7,61,737 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 161 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,802, while the death toll rose to 26,141.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 36,731, it said. Delhi had on Friday recorded 174 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, and zero death.

On March 5, 6 and 10 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 9894 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 633 28 2303438 77 14730 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 31 2 64154 3 296 4 Assam 1366 2 716166 3 6639 5 Bihar 97 1 818012 15 12255 6 Chandigarh 59 1 90630 10 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 374 48 1137376 83 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11436 4 9 Delhi 792 68 1835869 228 26141 1 1 10 Goa 99 2 241271 15 3830 11 Gujarat 560 6 1212064 53 10938 12 Haryana 813 46 972499 157 10586 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 437 17 279508 57 4126 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 252 29 448421 48 4749 15 Jharkhand 245 56 429373 88 5315 16 Karnataka 2661 141 3900963 275 40018 2 2 17 Kerala*** 10350 980 6443070 2037 66793 5 26 31 18 Ladakh 65 4 27882 19 228 19 Lakshadweep 2 11348 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 678 72 1029225 145 10733 21 Maharashtra 6725 203 7720474 525 143752 2 2 22 Manipur 93 6 134767 20 2116 23 Meghalaya 100 19 91979 25 1587 24 Mizoram 3352 79 216764 434 670 2 2 25 Nagaland 60 5 34630 7 757 26 Odisha 867 83 1276565 163 9108 3 3 27 Puducherry 20 1 163776 2 1962 28 Punjab 254 20 740696 50 17723 29 Rajasthan 1109 183 1271498 272 9549 1 1 30 Sikkim 22 4 38635 4 446 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 1301 160 3412491 265 38023 32 Telangana 1064 77 785126 154 4111 33 Tripura 3 1 99947 1 919 34 Uttarakhand 680 9 428514 28 7689 35 Uttar Pradesh 1401 96 2044930 184 23491 1 1 36 West Bengal 1502 40 1993681 111 21186 Total# 38069 2490 42437072 5559 515850 21 26 47 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 5 of deaths reported on 12th Mar, + 26 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

