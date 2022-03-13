COVID pandemic: India reports 3,116 new cases with 47 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 38,069 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,850
- India saw a total of 5,559 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,116 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 13), the country saw a total of 5,559 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,37,072.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 38,069 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,850. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,85,20,151 samples have been tested up to March 12 for COVID-19. Of these 7,61,737 samples were tested on Saturday.Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 161 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,802, while the death toll rose to 26,141.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 36,731, it said. Delhi had on Friday recorded 174 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, and zero death.
On March 5, 6 and 10 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|9894
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|633
|28
|2303438
|77
|14730
|1
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|31
|2
|64154
|3
|296
|4
|Assam
|1366
|2
|716166
|3
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|97
|1
|818012
|15
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|59
|1
|90630
|10
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|374
|48
|1137376
|83
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11436
|4
|9
|Delhi
|792
|68
|1835869
|228
|26141
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|99
|2
|241271
|15
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|560
|6
|1212064
|53
|10938
|12
|Haryana
|813
|46
|972499
|157
|10586
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|437
|17
|279508
|57
|4126
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|252
|29
|448421
|48
|4749
|15
|Jharkhand
|245
|56
|429373
|88
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|2661
|141
|3900963
|275
|40018
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|10350
|980
|6443070
|2037
|66793
|5
|26
|31
|18
|Ladakh
|65
|4
|27882
|19
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2
|11348
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|678
|72
|1029225
|145
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|6725
|203
|7720474
|525
|143752
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|93
|6
|134767
|20
|2116
|23
|Meghalaya
|100
|19
|91979
|25
|1587
|24
|Mizoram
|3352
|79
|216764
|434
|670
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|60
|5
|34630
|7
|757
|26
|Odisha
|867
|83
|1276565
|163
|9108
|3
|3
|27
|Puducherry
|20
|1
|163776
|2
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|254
|20
|740696
|50
|17723
|29
|Rajasthan
|1109
|183
|1271498
|272
|9549
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|22
|4
|38635
|4
|446
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1301
|160
|3412491
|265
|38023
|32
|Telangana
|1064
|77
|785126
|154
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|3
|1
|99947
|1
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|680
|9
|428514
|28
|7689
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1401
|96
|2044930
|184
|23491
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|1502
|40
|1993681
|111
|21186
|Total#
|38069
|2490
|42437072
|5559
|515850
|21
|26
|47
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 5 of deaths reported on 12th Mar, + 26 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Puri temple to remain open for devotees on Sundays also in view of improved Covid situation