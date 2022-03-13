Bhagwant Mann to hold 'victory' roadshow in Amritsar today, Kejriwal to join

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal roadshow in Amritsar

Ahead of his swearing in ceremony on March 16, Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Amritsar, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor will also join him. They will express gratitude to the people for giving the popular mandate with two-third majority in the state in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters before leaving for Amritsar, Mann said, "We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people."

Preparations are underway in Amritsar to welcome the leaders. Cutouts and posters have been put up on the roads and lanes of Amritsar.

Mann, the party's chief ministerial candidate, had earlier said that the oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan but at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the oath-taking ceremony.