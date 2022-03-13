Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
Budget session: Congress to raise issues of inflation, unemployment in Parliament

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. 

New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2022 14:25 IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Anand Sharma, after meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi, Saturday, Sunday, March 13, 2022. 

Congress working president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday presided over a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group at 10 Janpath today. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Congress will raise a number of issues, including inflation, unemployment, and evacuation of the students from Ukraine, in the second part of the Budget session in Parliament, beginning from tomorrow. 

In the meeting, the Congress leaders decided to raise issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers, and medical students returning from Ukraine in the upcoming Parliament session.

"We held a discussion on the issues to be raised in the upcoming Parliament session. We will try to raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers and medical students returning from Ukraine," Kharge told ANI.

