Fugitive Nirav Modi's petition to reopen India extradition case rejected by London court

London:

The High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division in London has dismissed Nirav Modi’s petition seeking to reopen proceedings against his extradition to India. The court ruled that the case did not meet the threshold of exceptional circumstances required for reopening.

Nirav Modi, the fugitive jeweller accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, filed the application citing concerns over potential mistreatment in India and questioning whether assurances from Indian authorities were adequate. The plea referenced the Bhandari judgment, but the court was not persuaded.

The hearing saw strong representation from the Crown Prosecution Service, supported by a dedicated team from India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Investigating officers even travelled to London to assist in the proceedings.

Modi has been in a UK prison since March 19 2019, following his arrest. His extradition had previously been approved by UK courts, which rejected earlier appeals after accepting the assurances provided by India regarding his treatment. While the process faced temporary legal delays, these were lifted in August 2025.

The CBI has been pursuing Modi in connection with a massive bank fraud worth Rs 6,498.20 crore, involving the Punjab National Bank. The agency’s continued coordination with UK authorities has been pivotal in securing the latest court decision.

The outcome is being seen as a significant success for the Indian government, reflecting sustained efforts in ensuring justice against economic offenders who flee abroad.

Nirav Modi faces three separate sets of criminal proceedings. The first involves the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case linked to the Punjab National Bank scam. The second concerns the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged money laundering related to the fraud. The third set of proceedings relates to claims that he interfered with evidence and witnesses in the CBI case.

In April 2021, the then UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, approved Nirav Modi’s extradition to India after a prima facie case was established against him. Since that decision, he has repeatedly sought bail in UK courts, but all attempts have been rejected.