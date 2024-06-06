From review of Agniveer scheme to key ministries, JDU, TDP press their demands, say sources | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, PM Modi, JSP leader Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) reaffirmed their support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) paving the way for Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister of India for a third term. The sources said Nitish and Naidu put forth a slew of demands. The BJP leadership has been working with top leaders of JD-U and TDP to settle the power-sharing negotiation, they said.

According to the sources, TDP's demands:

Four ministries, including Health, Education

Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha Speaker post

According to the sources, JD-U's demands:

Special Category Status for Bihar

Review of Agniveer scheme

Nation-wide Caste-based census

Four Ministries - Defece, Railways, Agriculture, Rural Development and Transport

The Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said that the government should review 'Agniveer' scheme but has no pre-condition in forming the next government with the BJP at the Centre.

TDP reaffirms support for NDA

Ending all speculations, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party is in NDA. NDA constituent Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan attended the NDA meeting at the national capital, a day after the alliance emerged victorious in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance held a meeting in New Delhi to take stock of the Lok Sabha poll results and deliberate on the details of government formation.

The TDP and Janasena, which won 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively from Andhra Pradesh, will play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre.

Also read: Review Agniveer scheme, caste-based census call of hour: JDU ahead of NDA govt formation