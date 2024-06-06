Review Agniveer scheme, caste-based census call of hour: JDU ahead of NDA govt formation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi

Modi 3.0: The Janata Dal (United), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has said that the government should review 'Agniveer' scheme but has no pre-condition in forming the next government with the BJP at the Centre.

Speaking on government formation, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that there should be discussion on different clauses of Agniveer. On Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the JDU leader said that their party chief had given his opinion in writing to the Law Commission, and they stand by the same.

The JD(U) leader further said that they have no pre-condition in forming the government. On 'Special Category Status', a JD(U) MP said that it always been there party's demand.

"There is no pre-condition. There is unconditional support. But Bihar be given the special status is something which we have in our heart...," he said.

On caste-based census, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said, "No party in the country has said no to caste-based census. Bihar has shown the path. PM too didn't oppose it in all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a total of 240 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024, emerged as the single largest party but fell short of absolute majority. However, together with NDA, the saffron camp has 292 members which is more than the required number that is 272.

In such a situation, the BJP cannot form the government at the Centre without the support of Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

On Wednesday, all the members of NDA unanimously approved PM Modi's name as their alliance leader and extended supported to the BJP in forming the next government at the Centre.