From 'Dulha Bhai' to 'Bhikhmanga' to 'Jokers', five times when Owaisi roasted Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

New Delhi:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi is on a spree of roasting Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. He has launched scathing attacks on Islamabad, calling out the country over its role in sponsoring terrorism and facilitating cross-border terror activities in India.

He also condemned the brutality of the Pahalgam attack of April 22, where victims were segregated based on religion before being killed, comparing the perpetrators to ISIS in their methods.

'Pakistan ka dulha bhai'

In a recent instance, while Owaisi was addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he was told that he had become the target of the Pakistani social media handles, to which he quipped, "Ab main Pakistan ka dulha bhai hoon. Itna bolne wala, itna sundar insan aur kaun dikhega unhe," which translates into, "I have become Pakistan’s national “Dulha Bhai.” They can’t find anyone more articulate, outspoken, and handsome than me."

'Pakistan, official bhikhmange'

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, the IMF granted a bailout package to Pakistan, which drew Owaisi's reaction as he said, "Ye (Pakistan) official bheekmange hai."

He added, "They took a loan from the IMF of $1 billion. IMF is not the International Monetary Fund; they are giving the International Militant Fund to Pakistan. How did the USA, Germany, and Japan agree to this?"

"Forget leadership; they (Pakistan) don't even know how to run an economy. You people are sitting there and telling us what Islam is, but all you have are wrong policies to spoil the peace here and create conflict between Hindus and Muslims," he further added.

'These stupid jokers'

Owaisi's assault on Pakistan didn't stop here, as he slammed Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for gifting a photo, which resembles an alleged Chinese military exercise, to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif. Owaisi said, "These stupid jokers want to compete with India; they had given a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill, claiming it is a victory over India."

He added, "This is what Pakistan indulges in... Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye...inke pass akal bhi nahi hai," which translates into 'Even for copying something, one needs to apply brain; these (Pakistanis) don't even have that.

On Muslim population in India and Pakistan

The AIMIM MP also schooled Pakistan on Islam saying, "Pakistan can't take up this issue (of religion) and say that they are Muslims...in India, there is a larger Muslim population."

'Pakistan uses Middle East hawala'

Owaisi also exposed Pakistan's misuse of funds it gets from other nations, urging the international community to bring it into FATF grey list. He said, " It is a fact that Pakistan uses the Middle East hawala or money laundering to sponsor terror groups against India."

Owaisi is one of the members of the delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, which also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.