French President Macron visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi | Video

New Delhi:

French President Emmanuel Macron visited and offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. Macron, who was in India to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, on Wednesday visited the Gurdwara along with his wife and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

(Image Source : ANI)French President Emmanuel Macron at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

Macron was on a three-day official visit to India, during which he participated in the global AI summit and held key bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was Macron's fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017, underlining the growing depth of India-France relations.

The French President arrived in Mumbai late Tuesday night along with his wife. They were received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

President Macron praised India's digital transformation

Earlier today addressing the summit, President Macron praised India's digital transformation and described the country’s technology-driven governance as a global benchmark. Beginning his speech with a warm greeting, he thanked India for the hospitality and recalled his previous visits, calling it a pleasure to return for the AI Impact Summit.

Highlighting the social impact of India’s digital journey, Macron said that a decade ago many street vendors in cities like Mumbai could not even open bank accounts, but today seamlessly accept digital payments on their phones. He pointed to India’s creation of a digital identity system for over 1.4 billion people, a payment platform handling nearly 20 billion transactions every month, and a health ecosystem that has issued hundreds of millions of digital health IDs.

"India has built something no other country in the world has achieved," Macron said, referring to the India Stack as an open, interoperable, and sovereign digital public infrastructure. He added that the world is at the start of a rapid technological acceleration and noted that the summit reflects a shared vision on how artificial intelligence can be harnessed responsibly for inclusive growth.

Macron's engagements during the visit combine diplomacy, technology collaboration, and cultural outreach, reflecting the expanding strategic partnership between India and France.

