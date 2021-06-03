Image Source : PTI (FILE) Free ration to those without cards in Delhi, says deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government will provide free ration to the people who don't have ration cards from June 5, deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said.

“Ration has started reaching government schools from today... Those who do not have ration cards will also start receiving ration from June 5,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi government had last month announced that free ration will be provided to all ration cardholders in the national capital for the next two months. According to government data, around 72 lakh people will be benefited from the scheme.

Last week, the city government had held a review meeting to review the distribution of free ration to cardholders and as well as those without cards. Around 20 lakh people who don't have ration cards will be eligible to receive 5 kg food grain free.

According to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, the government will distribute 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice per person for free among those not covered under the Public Distribution System. One school each in every ward has been earmarked for free food grain distribution.

READ MORE: Kejriwal govt 'hoarding foodgrains', poor people starving: BJP's Ruby Yadav files police complaint

READ MORE: Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers in Delhi

Latest India News