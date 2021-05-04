Image Source : PTI Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government has announced that free ration will be provided to ration cardholders in the city for the next two months. The decision will benefit around 72 lakh people in the national capital. Addressing the media here, Chief Minister also announced to provide one-time financial aid autos, e-rickshaws, taxi drivers. He said that the government will transfer Rs 5,000 each into the accounts of drivers to help them to meet their needs.

"We have decided that all ration card holders in Delhi, around 72 lakhs in number, will be given free ration for the next 2 months. It doesn't mean that the lockdown will continue for 2 months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues," the Chief Minister said.

"All autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5,000 each by the Delhi government so that they get a little help during this financial crisis," Kejriwal added.

The decision was taken in view of restrictions that are in place in the national capital for the last 15 days to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

