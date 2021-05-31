Kejriwal govt 'hoarding foodgrains', poor people starving: BJP's Ruby Yadav files police complaint

Image Source : INDIA TV Kejriwal govt 'hoarding foodgrains': BJP's Ruby Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Delhi government of illegally hoarding foodgrains. According to BJP leader Ruby Yadav, hundreds of tonnes of foodgrains are likely stored by the Delhi government at a primary school in Vasant Kunj. She said that foodgrains have been rotting and are now unfit for consumption.

She has also filed a police complaint against the city government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Vasant Kunj police station and demanded a detailed investigation.

She said that BJP leaders when personally visited the school found that hundreds of tonnes of foodgrains were stored and are rotting.

"This was given to the Delhi government by the Centre to help the public during the pandemic," she said, adding that the city government didn't distribute ration in the time of crisis among the families of daily wage labourers, migrant workers, slum dwellers.

"People are hungry because they do not have enough food to eat and this grain was their right," Ruby said.

The Delhi government, she said, forced poor people to starve.

