Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar scrapped, tweets Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country.

"It is Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's resolve to secure our borders. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar. Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR," Shah's post on X read.

Situation near Indo-Myanmar border concerning: Army

Last month ahead of the Army Day, Army chief General Manoj Pande, while speaking at a press conference ahead of the Army Day, said the situation near the Indo-Myanmar border concerning. General Pande said around 416 Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to India following the situation arising out of the fighting between Myanmar's armed ethnic groups and government forces. The officials said all 416 Myanmarese military personnel have been repatriated.

Myanmarese soldiers cross over to India to take shelter

The Army chief said the situation in Myanmar's border areas has forced 416 Myanmarese Army personnel to cross over to India, besides some civilians from that country taking shelter in the northeastern states of Mizoram and Manipur. The Indian military is "closely watching" the unfolding developments, he added.

The hostilities between the two sides saw a rapid spike since November last year in several key towns and regions near the border with India, fuelling concerns in New Delhi over the possible ramifications for the security of Manipur and Mizoram.

General Pande described the situation near the Indo-Myanmar border as "concerning" adding some of the insurgent groups are feeling the pressure in the frontier region of that country and attempting to enter Manipur.

"The situation across the Indo-Myanmar border is something that we are closely watching," he said.

The anti-junta groups have reportedly taken control of several key towns and military bases near Myanmar's border with India and the volatile situation has forced scores of Myanmarese citizens to take refuge in Mizoram.

"That (the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border) has been of concern to us. You are aware of the activities of the Myanmar Army and the ethnic armed organisations and PDF (People's Defence Forces) in the past couple of months," General Pande said.

"The situation across the Indo-Myanmar border is of concern as we also have some of the insurgent groups who are feeling the pressure and are now attempting to come to our side of the border in the state of Manipur," he added. That, combined with the situation in Manipur, is something we are keeping a close watch on, he added.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021. The Myanmarese military has been using airstrikes targeting its opponents and those carrying out an armed struggle against the ruling regime.

